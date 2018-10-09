Witless Bay rallies to support men charged with kidnapping, citing increased crime

People in the Witless Bay area say there's been a steady increase in local crime over the last few years, and frustrated residents might start taking things into their own hands.

Dozens of people showed up to a rally at the wharf on Monday to support two men — a father and son — who are facing a number of charges, including break and entry, assault with a weapon and kidnapping.

"We don't condone violence but we need to find answers to stop this criminal activity in our area," read a post that made the rounds on Facebook.

It took this to get us to really open our eyes and stand up and say, this is enough. - Mike Cahill

"We feel bad. Those two guys spent the weekend in jail, and instead of being victims they're basically being treated as criminals," says rally organizer Mike Cahill.

On Friday, the two men were arrested after a 23-year-old man said they forcefully entered his home and assaulted him. Police at the time said all parties are known to one another.

Cahill said he knows the two men who were arrested and said people should "realize that those people are victims, not criminals."

"We love our community, we live in probably one of the best places in the world, but I mean we don't want this happening within our community and it's very sad to say it had to come to this," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"It took this to get us to really open our eyes and stand up and say, this is enough."

'This is getting worse'

Cahill has lived in Witless Bay his entire life and said crime was never as bad as its been in the last few years.

"Big ticket items are being stolen. You're talking about quads and generators and power tools. Guys have been breaking into service stations, breaking into the Foodland," he said.

"This is getting worse, it's not getting better, and somebody's going to get seriously hurt … because people are going to try to defend their property and their belongings and they're going to end up being the criminals in the long run, and we can't have that happen."

Meanwhile, the two men charged with kidnapping and break and entry are scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. John's Tuesday afternoon.

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

