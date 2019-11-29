'Big, sloppy mess' touches down with blustery weather mixes across N.L.

Roads are slick as a mix of snow and rain hit Newfoundland on Friday morning, making its way across the island, while a winter storm brewed in Labrador.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for the Avalon and Burin peninsulas and parts of the north coast of the island.

A mix of snow and rain made for some messy driving conditions Friday morning. Up to 12 centimetres of snow is expected in total for inland areas, with as much as 50 millimetres of rainfall.

Clarenville schools closed for the day due to the storm, while other schools that announced morning closures decided to stay closed. Some other schools in the eastern region had delayed openings.

As the weather system moved west across the island, schools in western Newfoundland decided to close for the afternoon due to the impending conditions.

A pedestrian makes their way across a busy intersection, as snow and rain fall in St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

People should expect the possibility of abrupt weather changes.

"We have some areas where the temperature is zero, and other areas where it's plus one or two, and that makes a huge difference as to what you're gonna get," said Rodney Barney, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office.

Not a great morning to be a pedestrian in <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a>, but as one international <a href="https://twitter.com/MemorialU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MemorialU</a> student told me at a crossing, “I’ve endured worse.” Perspective. <a href="https://t.co/IMiVIQOVuc">pic.twitter.com/IMiVIQOVuc</a> —@TRobertst

"That's the thing you're gonna want to be aware of if you're out on the roads. Conditions could change rather suddenly from one area to another, even just as you go up over a hill or down the other side, you could go from rain into snow fairly quickly."

Barney said as the system moves across the island, it will switch from snow to rain and drizzle, and for some areas, into snow again on Saturday.

The first snowfall is always such wonder when you’re five. 🥰 (Sound on.) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> Moments like this are so why we have kids. <a href="https://t.co/kLVQWOwgFE">pic.twitter.com/kLVQWOwgFE</a> —@KarlaHayward

"It's gonna be a big, sloppy mess," he said.

On the west coast of the island and up the Northern Peninsula, a snowfall warning is in effect, with as much as 50 centimetres expected over the Long Range Mountains throughout the weekend.

Coastal areas can expect mainly rain, starting Friday afternoon.

Plows in Gander were on the roads as soon as the snow started falling, according to Rob Anstey, chair of the town's public works committee. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Some towns, such as Gander, hit the ground running as soon as the snow started falling on Friday. Robert Anstey, chair of Gander's public works committee, said salt trucks and plows were on the road immediately and were poised to keep the main street clear throughout the day and overnight.

"We will keep an eye on it, going through the night. This is supposed to turn to rain at around 7 o'clock, but we don't want this turning to rain and then freezing and then having a mess," Anstey said.

Anstey predicts that by Saturday morning roads in the town will be completely cleared, with not much a reminder of Friday's snowfall.

He said Friday's weather wasn't heavy but crews still have to be careful for their first snow-clearing shift of the season, making sure not to run over lawns, manholes or their own equipment.

"This weather event we're having here, this is not a storm. This is just a little bit of snow that, by the time tomorrow afternoon comes, you won't even know it's here," he said.

Cole and Emmie Walsh spend their unexpected day off school, outside building their snowman, Olaf. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

But while many battled the snow, cursed their wet socks and cleared their vehicles of the mess, others took full advantage of the season.

Emmie and Cole Walsh enjoyed their day outside building a snowman, Olaf, something Emmie said was the best part of having no school.

It marked the brother and sister's first full day off school for the year.

Cole Walsh said watching movies and television is a good start to unexpected days off, but it's not the best part.

"When there's enough snow I like getting ready and going outside," he said.

A messy mix of snow and rain in St. John's on Friday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

In coastal and central Labrador, a winter storm with high winds is expected to start Friday evening, and persist through to Sunday.

Total snowfall amounts in Rigolet are forecast to be between 25 and 40 centimetres, with winds gusting up to 110 km/h.

