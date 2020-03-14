Travel affected as weekend storm hits N.L.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for coastal Labrador, Eagle River, the Northern Peninsula and Green Bay-White Bay. A snowfall warning in effect for Upper Lake Melville; and wind warnings have been issued for the west coast, southern Newfoundland, and the Bonavista and Avalon peninsulas. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

Some residents of Newfoundland and Labrador woke up to stormy weather Saturday, as wintry conditions caused travel cancellations, road closures and power outages.

Environment Canada issued a number of warnings early Saturday for parts of the province. Winter storm warnings are in effect for coastal Labrador, Eagle River, the Northern Peninsula and Green Bay-White Bay. Fifteen to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast with high winds.

A snowfall warning in effect for Upper Lake Melville; and wind warnings have been issued for the west coast, southern Newfoundland, and the Bonavista and Avalon peninsulas.

Parts of the southern Labrador highway have been closed, due to drifting and blowing snow and poor visibility. The Department of Transportation and Works reports from the Crook's Lake depot south to Red Bay-Pinware is closed to traffic. The Pinsent's Arm Road and Cartwright Junction are also closed to traffic.

On Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula and west coast, it's still very much winter. with storm and wind warnings in effect. Environment Canada says 10 cm will fall Saturday morning.

Wind warnings have been issued for the west coast, southern Newfoundland, and the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas. Strong winds are anticipated through the day, with gust of up to 100 to 120 km/h along the coast.

A couple of roads on the west coast were closed due to poor visibility, blowing and drifting snow. Wiltondale to Trout River, and Daniels' Harbour have reopened, however the road between Mainland and Cape St. George remains closed.

Newfoundland Power says equipment problems caused an outage on the west coast, with a number of customers in the Corner Brook and Lark Harbour areas. The utility says "severe weather conditions" have also caused an outage in Cape Ray. Power is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m. to the southwest coast community.

There are also a number of departure and arrival delays and cancellations at most provincial airports, and Marine Atlantic has rescheduled Saturday morning's sailings across the Gulf to Saturday night weather permitting.

