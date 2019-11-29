'It's gonna be a big, sloppy mess': Wintry, blustery weather mixes across N.L.

Roads are slick as a mix of snow and rain hits Newfoundland Friday morning, while a winter storm is brewing in Labrador.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas and parts of the north coast of the island.

A mix of snow and rain will make for some messy driving conditions. Up to 12 centimetres of snow is expected in total for inland areas, with as much as 50 millimetres of rainfall.

Clarenville schools are closed for the day due to the winter storm, while other schools have closed for the morning with updates to come.

As the system moves west across the island, expect the possibility of abrupt weather changes.

"We have some areas where the temperature is zero, and other areas where it's plus one or two, and that makes a huge difference as to what you're gonna get," says Rodney Barney, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office.

Not a great morning to be a pedestrian in <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a>, but as one international <a href="https://twitter.com/MemorialU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MemorialU</a> student told me at a crossing, “I’ve endured worse.” Perspective. <a href="https://t.co/IMiVIQOVuc">pic.twitter.com/IMiVIQOVuc</a> —@TRobertst

"That's the thing you're gonna want to be aware of if you're out on the roads. Conditions could change rather suddenly from one area to another, even just as you go up over a hill or down the other side, you could go from rain into snow fairly quickly."

Barney said as the system moves across the island, it will switch from snow to rain and drizzle, and for some areas, into snow again on Saturday.

The first snowfall is always such wonder when you’re five. 🥰 (Sound on.) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> Moments like this are so why we have kids. <a href="https://t.co/kLVQWOwgFE">pic.twitter.com/kLVQWOwgFE</a> —@KarlaHayward

"It's gonna be a big, sloppy mess," he said.

On the west coast of the island and up the Northern Peninsula, a snowfall warning is in effect, with as much as 50 centimetres expected over the Long Range Mountains throughout the weekend.

Coastal areas can expect mainly rain, starting Friday afternoon.

In coastal and central Labrador, a winter storm with high winds is expected to start Friday evening, and persist through to Sunday.

Total snowfall amounts in Rigolet are forecasted between 25 and 40 centimetres, with winds gusting up to 110 km/h.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador