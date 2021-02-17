Messy winter weather hits Newfoundland Wednesday

Winter weather is making for a messy Wednesday in Newfoundland, with almost the entire island under some sort of warning — from winter storm to snowfall to wind to freezing rain.

That freezing rain warning, for the Avalon, Burin and Connaigre Peninsulas, will end later in the morning as temperatures rise and the rain begins in earnest, prompting rainfall and wind warnings for the southern Avalon, and a Celcius rollercoaster for the entire peninsula.

"The warm front's gonna come through this morning, so that's gonna bring temperatures rising up to about eight degrees this morning, but then this afternoon the cold front comes through and temperatures drop down to zero," said Julianna Paul, an Environment Canada meteorologist based in Gander.

Those temperatures will continue to dip into Wednesday night on the Avalon, to about -7, she said.

"Things could become slippery later today, so watch out for the road conditions," she said.

Moving westward, the precipitation will stay as snow Wednesday, with a winter storm warning in effect along the northeast coast of the island, as winds gust up to 60 km/h and blow another five to 10 centimetres of snow around.

Inland, the wind tapers off, with the Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor areas under snowfall warnings for another five centimetres, as are the Corner Brook and Gros Morne regions.

Measuring 6 cm of snow as of midnight in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GanderWest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GanderWest</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/zDBcLEwedU">pic.twitter.com/zDBcLEwedU</a> —@rcbstormpost

The southwest coast will see winds up to 100 km/r through to the afternoon along with freezing drizzle and flurries, and the Northern Peninsula will also have a windy day, with a blowing snow advisory in place as gusts could reach 60 km/h, creating poor visibilities.

Environment Canada is tracking another storm system moving southeast of Newfoundland that could bring snow to eastern parts of the island Saturday night, but Paul said its track has "significant uncertainty" and it's too early to tell what impact that may have.

