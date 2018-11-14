Skip to Main Content
Sloppy winter weather wallops Newfoundland and Labrador

Schools are closed and ferries are delayed as winter weather wallops Newfoundland and Labrador.

Many schools are closed or delayed, Marine Atlantic and Labrador Marine ferry crossings cancelled

Here's what residents of Corner Brook woke up to Wednesday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Schools and transportation networks across Newfoundland and Labrador are dealing with some wild winter weather this morning.

Most of the province is under one or more weather warnings, many schools are closed all day on the west coast of the island, and delayed by a few hours in the central and eastern areas.

In Labrador, a number of schools on the south coast have delayed openings.

Marine Atlantic and Labrador Marine have cancelled the ferry crossings for the day.

The Deer Lake airport is reporting that some flights are cancelled or delayed.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for most of the Avalon, with storm surge warnings affecting the northeast and east coasts of the peninsula. 

The Northern Peninsula and west coast of the island are under winter storm warnings.

Wind warnings have been issued for Makkovik and Rigolet, while the rest of the Labrador coast braces under winter storm warnings.

Much of the bad weather is expected to let up tomorrow.

