Winter storm watches and warnings abound across most of N.L.

There is a freezing rain warning, a winter storm warning — and many more in between.

Snow has started in the southwest part of Newfoundland and will spread north and east through the evening. The snow will transition through ice pellets to prolonged freezing rain through the night for the Southern Shore, Burin and the Avalon.

Flurries will start Tuesday evening and then ramp up to snow, with winds around 40 km/h.

Around 11 p.m., it will switch to ice pellets, before switching over to freezing rain around 1 a.m. until 5 a.m.

It will be drizzling early Wednesday morning, with winds from 40 km/h to 70 km/h.

By Wednesday morning temperatures climb well above zero in eastern Newfoundland, then fall into the afternoon with the rain and drizzle changing back to flurries or light snow.

The wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected across most of the island. Snow totals range from 25 to 35 centimetres in parts of central Newfoundland and 10 to 20 centiemetres on the island's west coast. About five centimetres is expected in southern Labrador.

