Studded tires extended this spring (?) season

It's likely not a surprise to anyone who witnessed this week's wintry weather, but the government of Newfoundland and Labrador has extended its season for studded tires until May 14.
That means it was an early start, and a late ending, to the winter tire road rules.
Government allowed the use of studded winter tires across N.L. on Oct. 21, ahead of its usual Nov. 1 date.
Studded tires were supposed to be taken off vehicles by the end of April.
