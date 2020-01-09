Blustery whiteout conditions, some school delays in 2nd winter storm this week

The winds are howling and some schools are closed for Thursday morning, as the second winter storm of the week works its way across Newfoundland.

Environment Canada has a mix of winter storm and wind warnings in effect for most of the island, as well as in Cartwright and Black Tickle, as wind gusts reach as high as 130 km/h in some coastal areas.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has a slew of school closures across Newfoundland for the morning, while Bell Island ferries are on hold and Marine Atlantic has cancelled its morning sailings due to wind conditions.

Winds will continue to pick up through Thursday morning and with snowfall picking up, there are some whiteout conditions on the roads.

"Right now it's gonna be especially messy outside because on radar there's a squall going through St. John's and it's bringing down the visibility and making it pretty blustery," says Alex Kleminsky, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office.

Caller says whiteout conditions so bad out around Witless Bay Line 'you can't see the hand in front of your face,' was down to 10 km/h <br><br>Winds are blowing a gale and snow snowfall happening right now in St. John's metro, Avalon areas<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@CBCNL

Temperatures will continue to drop through the day, as winds continue to gust into the overnight hours.

"And with that the snow's gonna continue and it's gonna get more fluffy, and as the temperatures lower, it's gonna allow that snow to blow around even more," Kleminsky said.

"So definitely be on the lookout for blowing snow over exposed areas."

Winds will slowly start to diminish early Friday morning, Kleminsky said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador