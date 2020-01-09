Blustery whiteout conditions, some school delays in 2nd winter storm this week
Gusts as high as 130 km/h along coastal areas Thursday
The winds are howling and some schools are closed for Thursday morning, as the second winter storm of the week works its way across Newfoundland.
Environment Canada has a mix of winter storm and wind warnings in effect for most of the island, as well as in Cartwright and Black Tickle, as wind gusts reach as high as 130 km/h in some coastal areas.
The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has a slew of school closures across Newfoundland for the morning, while Bell Island ferries are on hold and Marine Atlantic has cancelled its morning sailings due to wind conditions.
Winds will continue to pick up through Thursday morning and with snowfall picking up, there are some whiteout conditions on the roads.
"Right now it's gonna be especially messy outside because on radar there's a squall going through St. John's and it's bringing down the visibility and making it pretty blustery," says Alex Kleminsky, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office.
Caller says whiteout conditions so bad out around Witless Bay Line 'you can't see the hand in front of your face,' was down to 10 km/h <br><br>Winds are blowing a gale and snow snowfall happening right now in St. John's metro, Avalon areas<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a>—@CBCNL
Temperatures will continue to drop through the day, as winds continue to gust into the overnight hours.
"And with that the snow's gonna continue and it's gonna get more fluffy, and as the temperatures lower, it's gonna allow that snow to blow around even more," Kleminsky said.
"So definitely be on the lookout for blowing snow over exposed areas."
Winds will slowly start to diminish early Friday morning, Kleminsky said.
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.