Ready for more snow? Avalon Peninsula under another winter storm watch

Don't put those shovels away yet.

Just as people on the Avalon Peninsula finish digging out from last week's snowstorm, Environment Canada says the region is under another storm watch.

I wouldn't say by any means that we're going to see enough warming to be melting the snow. - Jennifer Kowal

"Starting tomorrow afternoon it looks like we're gonna have some snow starting, along with some high winds, which will bring some reduced visibilities in the blowing snow, continuing overnight and then ending on Thursday morning," meteorologist Jennifer Kowal of Environment Canada's Gander office told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Kowal said about five to 10 centimetres are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, with another five to 10 overnight into Thursday morning.

The forecast calls for 80 km/h winds on Wednesday evening, she said.

"But there's always a chance that in some areas that are more prone to the enhancements in the northeasterly winds, we might see even higher winds," she added.

Expect the snow to stay

The wind will be picking up after 6 or 7 p.m., by which point the snow will have started, said Kowal. She said the snowfall accumulation won't be as quick as last week's storm.

"We're looking at a few hours, you know, eight or nine hours where you're getting a centimetre an hour."

The snow should be tapering down to flurries by 6:00 or 7:00 a.m. Thursday, she said.

But things could change, because if the storm system's track moves west, the forecast of 10 to 20 centimetres could be higher.

And, she said it looks like the snow will stick around.

"Right now there isn't a significant warming that we can see," she said. "There's little bits of warming here and there and cooling overnight, so I wouldn't say by any means that we're going to see enough warming to be melting the snow."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador