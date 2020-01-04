First winter storm of 2020 could bring up to 40 cm of snow for eastern Newfoundland

Parts of Newfoundland are in for another dumping of snow, with a winter storm warning and up to 40 centimeters of snow in the forecast.

The snow should start over southeastern parts of the island Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday morning, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Jody Boyd.

"We're expecting the worst conditions to be in the overnight hours with increasing wind speeds," said Boyd.

"By dawn on Monday, we're expecting anywhere from 20 to 40 centimetres to be down over the Burin, Bonavista, Clarenville and the Avalon Peninsula areas."

Boyd said the storm will make for a difficult Monday morning commute.

"The snow will be tapering to flurries during the morning, but the winds are still going to be quite high which will result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities, and even white out conditions over exposed areas," he said.

Boyd said central and western Newfoundland will see some snow, but nothing significant enough to warrant a storm warning.

