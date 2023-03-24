Spring? Eastern Newfoundland under winter storm warning heading into weekend
Snow mixed with high winds will make for poor conditions, Environment Canada warns
Parts of Newfoundland, an island where Mother Nature laughs at the spring equinox, are under a winter storm warning on Friday afternoon heading into at least Saturday morning, with as much as 30 centimetres of snow anticipated.
Environment Canada says the snow in Eastern Newfoundland will be met with high winds, making for a dangerous combination heading into the weekend.
St. John's and vicinity can expect between 15 and 30 cm, with winds topping out around 100 km/h around coastal areas. Snowfall is expected to be heaviest Friday evening, into the early hours of Saturday.
The warning includes the Burin Peninsula, which could see as much as 20 cm of snow, as well as Clarenville and the Bonavista Peninsula, where amounts vary between 15 and 25 cm.
Environment Canada recommends avoiding non-essential travel, and says conditions should improve by Saturday morning as temperatures rise above zero.
