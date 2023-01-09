Winter storm warning in effect for Avalon Peninsula ahead of Tuesday storm

St. John's and vicinity will see its first snow storm this year, with as much as 25 centimetres of snow predicted to fall on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has listed the entire Avalon Peninsula under a winter storm warning, forecasting snowfall amounts between 15 and 25 centimetres for the region. Winds will be gusting up to 50 and 60 km/h.

The adverse weather is expected to start around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"Looking at the forecast numbers for the other models, there's a bit of a disagreement but 15 to 25 centimetres is a pretty good bet," CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler said Monday morning.

"That will depend on where you are. It'll also depend on the track. At this point the forecast models are tracking the storm offshore but we're still going to see that snow hit at least the Eastern half of the island."

While the Avalon hasn't seen much snow this winter, Brauweiler said the snow should continue into Tuesday evening.

The Avalon Peninsula is bracing for its first winter storm of the year. (CBC)

"It'll start in the morning and then it will pick up in intensity into mid-morning and then into early afternoon. This is also when the winds will start to pick up," she said.

"I think tomorrow morning and afternoon, travel will not be very nice across the Avalon."

The storm should taper to flurries by the evening, said Brauweiler, with wind dying down to around 30 to 50 km/h. She said blowing snow is still expected at that time.

Wednesday will bring scattered flurries and temperatures dipping to –5 C, while Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be nice days with no precipitation and a mix of sun and cloud.

Meteorologist Dale Foote, of Environment Canada's Gander weather office, told CBC News it's possible there will be a warmup on Saturday or Sunday, which could melt away much of the snow by Monday.

