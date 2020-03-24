Snow on the way to eastern, central Newfoundland

There may have been a lot of sunshine in parts of Newfoundland and Labrador lately, but there is definitely more wintry weather on the way.

By the end of Wednesday, St. John's and surrounding areas could get between 20 to 30 centimetres of snow.

The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday night and then will likely change to rain early Wednesday morning for the Avalon and southern Burin peninsulas.

Winds will pick up on the Avalon after midnight and then Wednesday morning for the Bonavista Peninsula. Blowing snow is expected.

Winds and flurries continue through the day on Wednesday.

