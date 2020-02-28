'Vicegrip' storm whips through N.L. causing delays, travel warnings

The Friday morning commute is an ugly one for those attempting to make the trip to work, while many schools are closed, at least for the morning, from coast to coast across the island portion of the province.

Blowing snow is making for severely reduced visibility on open roads, with an early morning advisory put in place to not travel between the Codroy Valley and Port aux Basques, or between Holyrood and St. John's.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Foxtrap Access Road and Salmonier Line due to multiple vehicle crashes in the area.

RCMP are on scene to redirect traffic through Holyrood, for eastbound traffic, and through Conception Bay South, for westbound traffic.

The Witless Bay Line closed earlier this morning.

"If you do not have to travel, it is recommended that you not," an RCMP spokesperson said in a news release.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a>. Stay off the TCH. Wittless Bay Line all traffics stopped. <a href="https://t.co/kRaydSv6eU">pic.twitter.com/kRaydSv6eU</a> —@YoungIsdebye

Shortly before 9 a.m. the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary announced the Trans-Canada Highway westbound lane near the Irving in St. John's has been closed due to poor visibility.

The heaviest snowfall will continue to kick up through the morning before dying down in the afternoon.

"We're expecting about 10 to 15 [centimetres] in total before it's all said and done," said meteorologist Alex Kleminski of the Gander weather office.

So. Many. Storms.

Newfoundland and Labrador has seen an usual amount of winter storms so far this year.

Twenty-two for those keeping track.

Another Friday, another snowfall over Newfoundland. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Kleminski said the Gander weather office team runs through the alphabet when naming storms in N.L.. and Friday's storm was brought to the province by the letter V — or Vicegrip as the team is calling it.

"Usually we cycle back through A, B, C, D a little later in the spring, but we might even get further past the beginning of the alphabet again," he said.

But, there's some good news to follow Friday's storm. Kleminski says Friday evening should be smooth sailing for most of the island.

However, as February begins to draw to a close don't tuck away your shovels just yet. Another small dumping of snow is expected for central and eastern Newfoundland on Sunday.

