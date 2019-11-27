Mix of rain and snow on the way for Newfoundland

The entire island of Newfoundland is under a special weather statement from Environment Canada over a snow/rain mix that's expected to drop Friday morning.

But Here & Now meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler says it's still too early to nail down exact precipitation amounts.

"A Colorado low currently over Ontario is headed our way with wind, snow and rain all on the menu for Friday," Brauweiler said.

"It's still too early to throw numbers around, but it does look like a wet snow or rain-snow mix for Eastern Newfoundland which will change over to rain by the afternoon."

Central Newfoundland can expect to see the same snow-to-rain switch over but not until overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

"Higher elevations and the interior will likely see the most snow," she said.

Special weather statement in effect for Friday. <br><br>Here are the details so far:<a href="https://t.co/9TUEoGEghy">https://t.co/9TUEoGEghy</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/4181PxWqXu">pic.twitter.com/4181PxWqXu</a> —@a_brauweiler

Western Newfoundland can expect a mix of snow and rain on Friday, but as the winds shift Saturday there could be periods of snow.

"Keep an eye on the forecast if you have any travel plans as the forecast becomes more clear," Brauweiler said.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has indicated there could be high snowfall amounts in Central Newfoundland and significant rain fall in Eastern Newfoundland, with the potential for reduced visibility in blowing snow in the west.

