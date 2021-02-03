Storm brings snow, wind, rain - and cancellations - to N.L.

A mixed bag of winter weather hitting Newfoundland and Labrador is causing travel delays and school cancellations Wednesday morning, with more snow, rain and wind in store for the rest of the day.

Much of the province sits under weather warnings from Environment Canada, varying from region to region: rainfall warnings are in place for the south coast, wind warnings for most of the island's coastlines, and winter storm warnings for the Northern Peninsula and parts of Labrador.

"Today's actually going to be not the nicest of days, to say the least," said Brenden Sawchuk, a meteorologist at the Gander weather office.

The system moved in overnight Tuesday, bringing snow, wind and rain, with the Wreckhouse recording gusts of 163 km/h. Those winds will stay strong throughout the morning, with the entire west coast expecting gusts up to 130 km/h, and eastern coasts up to 110 km/h.

The Avalon Peninsula won't see much snow as temperatures warm up, with most precipitation there falling as rain, while the Northern Peninsula is under winter storm warnings that will see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow. The system will then move into Labrador with up to 35 cm expected on parts of the coast and in Upper Lake Melville through Wednesday night.

"As the system moves north, everything's going to warm up and everywhere will see some rain," said Sawchuk.

The storm system caused a sweep of school delays and cancellations across all parts of the island, with ferries also affected: Marine Atlantic's day crossings were cancelled, as were Labrador Marine's sailings across the Strait of Belle Isle and the ferry servicing Fogo and Change Islands.

Good morning from St. John’s Harbour! This is the snow/ice pellet stage of the storm. Careful of your eyeballs- those little ice pellets are flying fast. <br>Next up: rain storm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/J82q3J0GRP">pic.twitter.com/J82q3J0GRP</a> —@MaxLiboiron

Unsettled weather ahead

The stormy weather should move out of the province entirely by Thursday, said Sawchuk, but the rest of this week will see some unsettled weather and small systems on Friday into Saturday, and again at the beginning of next week.

Much of that could be rain, with some snow on the island's west coast.

"It's really warm for this time of year, so with that, it's going to stay warm really towards the end of the week and into the weekend," said Sawchuk.

