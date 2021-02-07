Most of Newfoundland bracing for blast of snow and wind Monday

Much of Newfoundland is preparing for a severe case of the Mondays as a system bringing heavy snow and wind bears down on the island.

"We've got snow pushing in overnight over southwestern Newfoundland," said Wanda Batten, a meteorologist at the Environment Canada weather office in Gander, on Sunday morning.

That snow will move through the island by Monday morning, bringing with it 80 km/h winds.

"It's going to be quite a messy day throughout the afternoon," Batten cautioned.

In an update Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada upped its snowfall predictions, warning that most of the eastern half of the island will see 20 to 35 centimetres by Monday night.

"We've got the highest amounts now on a line, basically a swath, moving up from Connaigre and Burin right up through Clarenville to Bonavista," she said. Those areas are "in the vicinity of 20 to 30 centimetres, by the time it's all said and done."

The CBC's Ashley Brauweiler is forecasting even higher amounts for the St. John's metro area.

Here's a look at the timeline for tomorrow's system. You can expect 15-20 cm down by lunchtime. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/9dznxcKk5k">pic.twitter.com/9dznxcKk5k</a> —@a_brauweiler

Ski hills in storm path

While it's bad news for drivers and shovelers, kids could see the afternoon off school, Batten guesses — and ski fiends may finally get a chance to hit the slopes.

White Hills Ski Resort, which has remained relatively green throughout the winter so far, will "get a good shot of snow on Monday," Batten said.

Mild weather, rain and fog has delayed the start to two of Newfoundland and Labrador's most popular ski slopes. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The storm won't leave Marble Mountain Ski Resort hanging, she added. Starting later on Monday, snowfall will pick up, dumping 20 to 30 centimetres on most of the west coast. Warnings and watches have the region on alert for gusts around 100 km/h.

"We are expecting some good snow squalls on Monday night and into Tuesday," Batten said. "That really strong northwesterly flow is going to pick up that moisture off the ocean, and cause some pretty persistent flurries and snow squalls over that area into early to mid-week."

And for those worried about mild temperatures washing away the snow pack?

"There's no rain in the forecast any time soon, save for the very slight risk of some rain in the southern portions of the Avalon with the system on Monday," she said. "But beyond that it seems like we stay in a little bit of a cooler air mass for a little while."

Labrador will see more of an indirect effect from the storm, with constant snow bringing up to 50 centimetres to a stretch of land from Nain to Hopedale over the course of the week.

"There's an elongated trough that's up over the Labrador coast," Batten said. "What that means for Labrador is they're stuck in an easterly, northeasterly flow for days and days."

That snowfall will remain light in intensity, but steady, she said.

