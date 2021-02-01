Stormy weather has all of Newfoundland in its sights this week

The Avalon Peninsula will see about five centimetres of snow on Wednesday before the system changes to ice and rain, while other parts of the island will see amounts up to 15 or even topping 20 centimetres. (Troy Turner/CBC)

A messy mid-week mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain is headed toward all of Newfoundland and southern Labrador, with the entire region under a special weather statement.

Environment Canada advises the system will move into the southwestern and western parts of the island late Tuesday, bringing with it snow and ferocious winds between 130 and 150 km/h in the Wreckhouse area, as well as other parts of Newfoundland's west coast.

From there the storm will spread to the rest of the island, the snow intensifying and landing in the St. John's area and elsewhere just in time for the Wednesday morning commute.

"Most areas will see two to maybe four hours of pretty nasty conditions there Wednesday morning, with some snow, strong winds, blowing snow," Rob Carroll, a meteorologist at the Gander weather office, said Monday.

"It will seem quite bad during that time."

While it will be windy on the Avalon Peninsula, with gusts between 80 and 100 km/h in areas, it will only bring about two to five centimetres of snow before the precipitation changes to ice pellets, freezing rain and finally rain by about noon Wednesday.

Moving westward on the island, central and western Newfoundland could see up to 15 centimetres of snow accumulate, and more than 20 cm for the Northern Peninsula and southern Labrador, before the transition to rain.

Environment Canada predicts the worst of the weather will move off by Thursday morning, leaving in its wake mild temperatures, with most of the island staying above 0 through the entire weekend.

"We don't really see any good cold air coming in behind, so we're gonna stay generally in some sort of southerly flow for a few days," said Carroll.

Those warm temperatures mean any snow from that system may be a distant memory by next weekend.

"There's a good chance that most of that snow that's going to fall is gong to be gone. And even the snow that's down now, we may lose some of that as well," he said.

