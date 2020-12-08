Wintry mix of weather headed for eastern, central Newfoundland Tuesday night

There is sloppy weather on the way for a swath of central and eastern Newfoundland, as a storm system approaches the island promising a mixed bag of heavy wet snow in some places, and significant rainfall and wind in others.

Snowfall warnings are in place for the Connaigre Peninsula and the interior of the island, stretching through the Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander areas through to Bonavista North.

About 15 centimetres is expected overnight Tuesday, with up to another 10 to be added throughout the day Wednesday.

"It's heavy wet snow," said Environment Canada meteorologist Dale Foote.

Surface temperatures will hover around 0 or 1 C, Foote said, keeping the snow less like fluffy white stuff that blows around — despite 80 km/h winds expected on Wednesday — and more the sort that sticks in clumps to the ground.

"You have to be careful with your shovelling," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Our next weather maker moves in tm. Snowfall warning in place for Gander and Bonavista North, that's where the most snow should fall. Mainly rain for the Avalon and Burin, Clarenville to Bonavista will likely see periods of rain and snow at times with 5-10 cm of snow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/46T3gxyqxH">pic.twitter.com/46T3gxyqxH</a> —@a_brauweiler

There may, however, be a lot of rain whipped around for the eastern portion of the island.

St. John's and all of the Avalon Peninsula — as well as the Bonavista Peninsula and Clarenville areas — can expect 25 to 40 millimetres of rain, at times heavy, throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday. Those areas are also under a wind warning, with westerlies expected to gust between 80 to 100 km/h throughout the day Wednesday.

The Terra Nova area can also expect about 25 millimetres of rain through to Wednesday morning, with up to 10 centimetres of snow over higher terrain, causing Environment Canada to note driving conditions may be variable through the area.

