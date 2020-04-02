Spring awakening as St. John's overnight winter parking ban is lifted

In a sure sign of spring in St. Johns's, the city has lifted all winter parking restrictions effective 7:30 a.m. Friday.

That includes the overnight parking restriction for residents outside the downtown area, as well as the business district winter parking restriction downtown.

The winter parking bans to allow for snow clearing operations went into effect early this year, on Christmas Day, due to the significant snowfall forecast at the time.

During the winter season, the city could ticket or tow vehicles in the way of snow clearing or removal operations — the latter involving a $200 towing charge and $50 administration fee.

Winter parking restrictions are generally lifted in early April, or whenever the weather is favourable.

This winter brought even more restrictions than normal, as a historic blizzard shut the city down and brought about 24-hour parking bans on most St. John's streets.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador