Winter light reflected on snow in this week's photo gallery

Some extremely ripe dogberries hang heavy near a frozen waterfall in Western Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Depending on where you are in Newfoundland and Labrador, there might not be a lot of snow on the ground to let you know it's winter.

But our photo submissions this week certainly show that while temperatures may be all over the place, from spring-like warms to record lows, there's still plenty of winter snow to go around. Check out these photos, then read below to learn how to submit your own for next week's album!

A January sun breaks through the narrows in St. John's, as seen from the Confederation Building. (Submitted by Ocean-Lynn Hicks)

Pine warblers aren't often seen around St. John's at this time of year, but with so much warm, wet weather, perhaps this one is as confused as the rest of us. (Submitted by Udantha Chandraratne)

What's a clear winter evening without a game of hockey, such as this one in Chapel's Cove this week. (Submitted by Robert Myers)

Always time on a clear winter day to stop and make snow angels by the sea, such as this one in Petty Harbour. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

A rich sunset over St. Patrick's in Green Bay. (Submitted by Cavell Simms)

The northern lights snake their way across a young night's sky over Nain. (Submitted by Deirdre Kohlmeister)

