Winter fishing in Port aux Basques: A Land & Sea archival special
From 1981: Like any fishery, the winter harvest is full of danger
Newfoundland and Labrador's winters might not be known for the fishery. But back in the early 1980s, a sense of excitement was brewing on the docks of Port aux Basques.
The beginning of the winter fishery on the southwest coast was frantic, with crews working to shovel off the decks of their inshore draggers and chopping ice from the ropes.
What began as a 12-boat fishery in 1978 grew to more than 40 vessels by 1981.
Alf Gould, captain of the L.J. Kennedy from Port au Choix, had been involved in the fishery since the beginning, and had a good feeling going into the upcoming fishery.
Learn more about the winter fishery in this full-length archival episode of Land & Sea:
Like any fishery, the winter harvest was full of danger. Factors like sea ice add another layer to what fishermen need to watch out for, but Gould said the fishing was too good to be sitting in port.
Fishermen on the wharf had a lot of hopes going into the winter fishery. The one at the top of the list? That the weather warms up just a little.
