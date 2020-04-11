Winter fishing in Port aux Basques: A Land & Sea archival special

Captain Alf Gould of Port au Choix had been involved in the winter fishery since 1978, and enjoyed being out on the water when the rest of fisheries were off for the winter. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's winters might not be known for the fishery. But back in the early 1980s, a sense of excitement was brewing on the docks of Port aux Basques.

The beginning of the winter fishery on the southwest coast was frantic, with crews working to shovel off the decks of their inshore draggers and chopping ice from the ropes.

What began as a 12-boat fishery in 1978 grew to more than 40 vessels by 1981.

Alf Gould, captain of the L.J. Kennedy from Port au Choix, had been involved in the fishery since the beginning, and had a good feeling going into the upcoming fishery.

Like any fishery, the winter harvest was full of danger. Factors like sea ice add another layer to what fishermen need to watch out for, but Gould said the fishing was too good to be sitting in port.

Fishermen on the wharf had a lot of hopes going into the winter fishery. The one at the top of the list? That the weather warms up just a little.

