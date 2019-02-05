Winter weather too wintry, cancels part of Stephenville carnival

The winter weather proved to be too much even for the Stephenville Winter Carnival this year.

Several events had to be cancelled — and many others moved indoors — due to cold temperatures and blowing snow.

Winds of 50 km/h created snow squalls and wind chills of –20 C.

Vanessa Lee, chair of the Stephenville Winter Carnival committee, said it was disappointing to have to cancel some events, but spirits were still high.





High winds and freezing temperature forced many of the events of the Stephenville Winter Carnival inside, like the lighting of the torch during the opening ceremonies. (submitted/Stephenville Winter Carnival) "The numbers were low. But those that came still had a wonderful time."

Four events were cancelled, including the opening parade and the community bonfire.





Indoor events like the family fun bingo were a big hit. (submitted/Stephenville Winter Carnival) The freezing temperatures didn't stop everything, though. Saturday's outdoors horseshoe competition went ahead with two players braving the cold.

Lee said weather is always a challenge, but it's a fact of living in Newfoundland.

"In my years on the carnival committee, we have tried several different weekends throughout the month of February and the month of March to see if we could be a bit more lucky with the weather. And we haven't," she said.

"Perhaps we could look at a different kind of carnival or just continue to be brave and hope for the best each year again."

