Winter weather too wintry, cancels part of Stephenville carnival
High winds and blowing snow forced the cancellation of some events this weekend
The winter weather proved to be too much even for the Stephenville Winter Carnival this year.
Several events had to be cancelled — and many others moved indoors — due to cold temperatures and blowing snow.
Winds of 50 km/h created snow squalls and wind chills of –20 C.
Vanessa Lee, chair of the Stephenville Winter Carnival committee, said it was disappointing to have to cancel some events, but spirits were still high.
Four events were cancelled, including the opening parade and the community bonfire.
Lee said weather is always a challenge, but it's a fact of living in Newfoundland.
"In my years on the carnival committee, we have tried several different weekends throughout the month of February and the month of March to see if we could be a bit more lucky with the weather. And we haven't," she said.
"Perhaps we could look at a different kind of carnival or just continue to be brave and hope for the best each year again."
with files from CBC Newfoundland Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.