Wax your skis and hit the trail, winter fun could soon return to Butter Pot Park

A determined group of cross-country skiers has struck a deal with the provincial government to allow Butter Pot Park to remain open during the winter months.

Four years ago, the provincial park was closed during the winter to help save money. It was expected that the closure would save the province $179,000 annually.

The closure halted winter activities in Butter Pot Park for the first time in 30 years.

Colin Taylor, the driving force behind opening up talks with government, was an avid skier in the park, along with his parents and his own children.

There's even a trail in the park named after the family.

"Butter Pot really provides a more wilderness experience. There's probably 15-plus kilometres of trail and it's a much different outdoor experience. You really feel like you're away from the city, up in the woods," said Taylor, who is also a former president of the Avalon Nordic Ski Club.

Since its closure, cross-country skiers have moved their interest to Pippy Park in St. John's.

But now Butter Pot is back, though under different circumstances. The ski club, which used the park as its home base before the closure, will be solely responsible for its operation.

The club will be responsible for plowing the roads to the club house, grooming the trails and also providing its own electricity and heat. The agreement with government is for three years.

Taylor said the group has everything under control, and has already retained a plow driver to help them out on a call-in basis.

Gearing up

Avalon Nordic will be holding a meeting on Jan. 8 at Pippy Park North Bank Lodge in St. John's to gauge interest in the idea of opening up Butter Pot.

The group said it will need a great amount of volunteer work to get things to where they need to be before setting a date for the park's opening weekend, and is reaching out to its members for help.

Daily rates for non-club members to use Butter Pot Park are set at $10 per person and $20 per family.

Taylor said there's a lot of work to be done.

"It's all very new to us. I mean as a club we've never done any grooming, and the logistics of plowing, grooming, getting the club opened up — it's all very new to us," he said.

Other activities to be offered at the park will include snowshoeing and fat biking.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador