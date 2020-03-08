Got the winter blues? Here's some animated advice
It's been a long winter, and it's natural to feel a little flat. Pop a bag of storm chips and pick yourself up with this charming animation. You'll leave feeling ready to hug a snowman.
We all know the feeling. Constant snow, endless shovelling and days stuck indoors can make life seem a little two dimensional. Like you're painted into a corner.
We call it the winter blues, but psychologist Janine Hubbard calls it an actual form of depression.
So pop a bag of storm chips and pick yourself up with this charming animated video, featuring artwork from Katie Rowe and animation by Zach Goudie.
