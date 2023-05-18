This business owner has had work put on hold as fishermen stay out of the water

Marine business put on hold by snow crab holdout Duration 1:36 Pete Winsor of Mid-Island Marine and Fabrication in Triton says the fight within the snow crab industry has effectively brought his business to a standstill.

The ongoing battle for better prices in the snow crab industry is also having an effect on businesses that serve it.

Pete Winsor, owner of Mid-Island Marine and Fabrication in Triton, said the industry has brought him some great years in the community. But as boats remain tied on the wharf and tensions between harvesters and processors boil over, he says everything has been put on hold.

"Last year this time we had … five or six decent jobs in the books. This year we got one job," Winsor told CBC News.

"We were slated to build a new boat, [but] the guy put it on hold. You know, interest rates, uncertainty in the crab."

Winsor says he sees the concerns of both parties, but hopes a quick resolution can be found to allow for harvesters, producers and businesses like his to salvage a season.

