Those warnings for N.L. highways? Yes, there's been more this winter

The minister of transportation and works says more frequent snow and high winds is causing an increase in travel advisories on Newfoundland and Labrador highways this winter.

"We've seen above normal snowfall accumulations and one of the things we're noticing — and it's causing us a lot of our issues, and a lot of the cause for our advisories — is certainly the wind conditions," says Steve Crocker.

"This winter, primarily central, west and Labrador, has been very challenging."

The decision to issue an advisory or take plows off the highway is made for public safety and the safety of workers, the minister says. (Cecil Haire/CBC)

Crocker said advisories can be issued to warn of poor driving conditions, to urge drivers to stay off the highway or to close the road entirely.

He said there's only been about 10 of these advisories issued this winter on the eastern part of the island, and 36 in central Newfoundland. Over 100 advisories have been issued so far in Labrador, however, and about 120 on the west coast

We make a decision … for the well-being of our employees and the motoring public. - Steve Crocker

The decisions to issue advisories or take crews off the roads are made by supervisors, Crocker said, and are made for the safety of both workers and the general public.

"When you get into low visibility … if [snowclearing equipment] is not clearing snow or laying material, the reality is they become a safety issue for oncoming motorists as well," said Crocker.

"We make a decision, on a ground level, on a supervisor's level, for the well-being of our employees and the motoring public."

No policy changes

The minister said some stretches of road have been closed more often this winter than in past years, but there's been no changes in policy.

"It's about safety. Service levels haven't changed, but conditions have in a lot of ways with the severe wind conditions."

Steve Crocker, Newfoundland and Labrador's minister of transportation and works, says wind conditions have caused a lot of highway advisories this winter. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

And while the weather has also made this winter an expensive one for the department, Crocker said the dollars and cents don't factor into the decision to close the highway.

"Has this been a tough winter? It certainly has, our salt and sand budget this year has taken a beating to say the least. But I can assure the motoring public and the people of this province that when it comes to highway safety, that's not something that we factor in."

