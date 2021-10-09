Storm surge, wind warnings lifted, but gusts persist on Avalon, Bonavista peninsulas

The Town of Harbour Main-Chapel’s Cove-Lakeview tweeted out this image of the Chapel's Cove Point Road covered in debris Saturday morning, saying the road had become impassible. (Town of Harbour Main-Chapel’s Cove-Lakeview/Twitter)

Damaging winds and dangerous storm surge levels in eastern Newfoundland may leave people in the area with a sense of Hurricane Larry deja vu Saturday.

Just a few weeks after Larry brought down trees and blocked roads, some similar effects were seen again on the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas.

While Environment Canada lifted storm surge and wind warnings for St. John's and Carbonear early Saturday afternoon, some strong gusts are still in the forecast.

The province is still warning residents to stay back from the coast, as waves can come fast and conditions remain unsafe.

Lots of waves crashing over the beautiful rugged coastline in Adams Cove <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/HVzUV0rg42">pic.twitter.com/HVzUV0rg42</a> —@hunttera

By Saturday morning, peak winds of around 120 km/h had been recorded in Grate's Cove, 110 km/h in Bonavista and over 100 km/h in St. John's, according to Allison Sheppard of Environment Canada's weather office in Gander.

She says while the winds will continue to gust throughout the day Saturday, they are slowly easing off.

"We do have a low pressure system that's kind of spinning east of us," Sheppard said.

"For St. John's in the eastern part of the province, really through [Saturday night], still gusting close to 80. And it's not really until Sunday that those winds start to gradually diminish."

Storm surge in Chapel’s Cove. <br><br>🎥: Robert Myers<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/yq3wHO7u34">pic.twitter.com/yq3wHO7u34</a> —@a_brauweiler

There has also been damage reported due to the winds.

The Bay Roberts detachment of the RCMP issued an advisory that Route 70 — also known as the Conception Bay Highway — in Spaniards Bay had been rendered impassable until further notice due to debris on the road.

High water levels in Brigus caused some flooding Saturday morning. (Travis Jones/Twitter)

Meanwhile, over 2,500 Newfoundland Power customers woke up to power outages on the northeast Avalon and in the Conception Bay North area Saturday morning, with fallen trees reported to have brought down power lines in some places.

Power has since been restored for most residents.