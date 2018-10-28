Wild, windy weather hampering motorists in Wreckhouse area

Heavy rain and wind gusts as high as 140 km/h have the Department of Transportation and Works telling drivers to stay off roads in parts of southwestern Newfoundland.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the department advised all traffic to stay off the Trans-Canada Highway between the Stephenville Access Road and Port aux Basques.

The wet and windy weather has also brought on rainfall and Wreckhouse wind warnings from Environment Canada.

The alerts warn of southeasterly gusts up to 140 km/h Sunday afternoon with rainfall accumulations of 60 to 100 millimetres expected, with near 120 mm possible in areas of heaviest rain, before the wind and rain taper off on Monday morning.

Similar heavy rain is also expected to hit the Burgeo-Ramea region.

Much of the province is under various weather warnings Sunday. (Environment Canada)

Freezing rain and weather statements

Much of the rest of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador are also under warnings or special weather statements from Environment Canada.

A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected in central ares of the island and along the Northern Peninsula, with high winds in some areas.

A mix of freezing rain and snow is expected through Labrador.

Marine Atlantic has also advised that due to adverse weather conditions in the Cabot Strait, crossings have been delayed, or "as soon as sea conditions allow."

