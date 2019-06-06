Grand Falls-Windsor ordered to install carbon monoxide detectors in stadium

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor has to find at least $10,000 to cover the cost of new equipment at Windsor Stadium after being ordered to install a carbon monoxide detection system.

The province's Occupational Health and Safety branch has ordered the council to install a carbon monoxide detection system.

"We don't have a carbon monoxide detector (already) at the stadium because it wasn't deemed (necessary) by the province," said Coun. Rod Bennett.

But Service NL spokesperson Krista Dalton told CBC that all stadiums in the province are required to have detection systems. The department has been reinforcing that regulation since March, when a malfunctioning Zamboni sent 80 people in St.John's Bussey-Horwood Arena to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Gas can cause death

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, tasteless gas produced by burning gasoline, wood, propane or other fuel. When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, the body replaces the oxygen in red blood cells with carbon monoxide, which can lead to serious tissue damage, or even death.

Dalton said Occupational Health and Safety has inspected 60 arenas since the March incident at the Bussey-Horwood Arena, and all of them had carbon monoxide detection systems in place.

Windsor Stadium is an anomaly, noted Dalton, and OHS officials have issued several directives to council to install the required equipment.

Coun. Rod Bennett says the town will find the money somewhere to install carbon monoxide detection equipment at Windsor Stadium. (Town of Grand Falls-Windsor)

"It's not much of a concern because our Zamboni runs on propane and it's only in and out in a matter of 10 minutes, just long enough to get the ice done, and then our machine is turned off," Bennett said.

Still, Bennett said the town will comply with the directive, even though the system is costly.

"The basic system is going to cost about $10,000," he said. "It is expensive, and for the size of a town like Grand Falls-Windsor, it's a big expense."

Right now council is waiting for information from OHS about what kind of system the stadium needs, hoping it won't be too much more than the basic cost.

"We'll just have to cut back on something else within the town to purchase the system," Bennett said. "When it comes to the safety of our residents, we'll find the money somewhere."

