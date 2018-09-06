Windsor Lake byelection candidates face off in special Here & Now debate

While the next general provincial election is a year away, people in the St. John's district of Windsor Lake are heading to the polls later this month in a byelection.

Paul Antle is taking his third run at a provincial seat in the House of Assembly, running again for the Liberals, after being announced as the party's uncontested candidate.

Ches Crosbie, the leader of the provincial Progressive Conservatives, is hoping to take the district and get a seat before the House opens in the fall so he can go head-to-head with Premier Dwight Ball before next year's election.

Kerri Claire Neil is a political newcomer, but won the NDP nomination to run in Windsor Lake, after deciding to run after she says she was dismissed for being vocal about her beliefs on Twitter.

The three are the official candidates on the ballot for Sept. 20.

A byelection was prompted after the departure of former finance minister Cathy Bennett, who announced she would be returning to private life and vacating the Windsor Lake seat.

Antle, Crosbie and Neil will be in the CBC Studio in St. John's for a special debate on Here & Now Thursday night, starting at 6:00 NT and 5:30 in most of Labrador.

You can watch on CBC TV, here on cbc.ca/nl, on our YouTube channel or on Facebook.

