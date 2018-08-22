Windsor Lake byelection set for Sept. 20

The date for the byelection in the Windsor Lake district in St. John's has been set for Thursday, Sept. 20.

Bruce Chaulk, the Newfoundland and Labrador chief electoral officer, announced the date in a press release Wednesday morning.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Advanced polling schedules will be released later, the provincial government said in a press release, while applications for special ballots are now being accepted.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie has announced he will be seeking a seat in the House of Assembly by running in Windsor Lake.

Paul Antle was acclaimed Tuesday as the Liberal candidate.

There's no word yet on who will be running for the NDP, Green or independently.

The byelection was triggered after former finance minister Cathy Bennett announced she would be resigning from public office and returning to public life.

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador is encouraging residents of the district to confirm or add themselves to a registration list, saying more information can be found on their website.

