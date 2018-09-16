Get to know your candidates in the Windsor Lake byelection

The next general provincial election is a bit more than a year away, but people in the St. John's district of Windsor Lake are heading to the polls later this week.

A byelection vote is being held on Sept. 20.

Voters in the district will have to choose between Liberal Paul Antle, Progressive Conservative Ches Crosbie and New Democrat Kerri Claire Neil.

The byelection was prompted by the departure of former finance minister Cathy Bennett, who in August announced she was resigning from the seat to return to private life.

There were already two advance polls held in the district, on Sept. 13 and 15.

CBC went out with all three Windsor Lake candidates. Check out the video features below, in alphabetical order.

Liberal Paul Antle

Businessman Antle is taking his third stab at a provincial seat in the Windsor Lake byelection.

Antle previously ran for the leadership of the Liberals, losing to now-Premier Dwight Ball, and tried to win a seat in two previous elections.

Leading up to the Windsor Lake byelection, we'll be heading out with all three candidates. Here's the Liberal candidate Paul Antle. 3:15

PC Ches Crosbie

Crosbie is the leader of the Progressive Conservatives, and is looking to get a seat in the House of Assembly.

He wants to have a chance to debate Premier Ball in the House before the general election next year.

Leading up to the Windsor Lake byelection, we'll be heading out with all three candidates. Here's the PC leader and candidate, Ches Crosbie. 3:08

NDP Kerri Claire Neil

Neil won the NDP nomination to run in the Windsor Lake byelection.

She's new to provincial politics, and is a fair bit younger that her competitors, but says she has an understanding of what people in the province are up against.

Leading up to the Windsor Lake byelection, we'll be heading out with all three candidates. Here's the NDP candidate Kerri Claire Neil. 3:03

