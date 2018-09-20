All eyes on Windsor Lake for provincial byelection today

Today's byelection in the provincial district of Windsor Lake will answer a few questions for Newfoundland and Labrador political watchers.

Will the PCs land leader Ches Crosbie in the House of Assembly and flip the district from red to blue? Will the Liberals' Paul Antle find out the third time's the charm after two previous failed runs for a provincial seat? Or will the NDP's Kerri Claire Neil upend the hopes of both the governing party and the official opposition?

Polls are open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the district for the vote, prompted by former Liberal finance minister Cathy Bennett's surprise announcement early last month that she would be returning to private life.

Antle, Crosbie, statistically tied: poll

Crosbie, a lawyer, elected by their PCs as leader in April, was first to announce he'd be running in the district, which voted solidly Liberal in the 2015 election; Bennett took 66.3 per cent of the 4,799 votes cast, defeating the PCs' Ryan Cleary, who earned 20.2 per cent of the vote, and the NDP's Don Rowe, with 13.5 per cent.

Businessman Antle lost to PC incumbent Norm Doyle in St. John's East in the 2006 election, and lost to then-NDP leader Lorraine Michael — with 2,365 votes to Michael's 3,038 — in the 2015 election. Antle also challenged for the Liberal leadership in 2013, finishing second behind now-Premier Dwight Ball.

While Antle and Crosbie went unopposed as their parties' candidates for the district, political newcomer Neil — who describes herself as a social economist and feminist — defeated Matt Howse for the nomination, shortly after losing her job with a non-government organization for, she said, her "political, critical Twitter profile."

A poll released last week suggests Antle and Crosbie are in a statistical dead heat, with Neil running third but with more support than the NDP earned in the 2015 election.

When the vote closes at 8 p.m., preliminary results will be posted to the Elections and Newfoundland Labrador website as they are received from the district.

