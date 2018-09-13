Advance polls open for Windsor Lake byelection

As of Thursday, advance polls in the St. John's district of Windsor Lake are open.

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador opened polls, from 8 a.m. on 8 p.m., for Sept. 13 at Macdonald Drive Junior High and Roncalli Elementary School.

Residents from the district can cast their ballot early while the polls remains open.

A second advance polling day, at the same locations, will be held on Sept. 15. The official byelection date is Sept. 20.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie is running in the district, which was made vacant when former Liberal finance minister Cathy Bennett returned to private life last month.

Liberal Paul Antle is taking a third stab at provincial politics, after becoming the acclaimed Liberal candidate for Windsor Lake.

Kerri Claire Neil won the NDP nomination.

In order to vote, people need to be residents of the district and of Canada, be 18 or older, and be registered to vote.

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador directs anyone with questions to their website.

