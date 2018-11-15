Most intense storm on the planet pounding Newfoundland and Labrador, say officials

Newfoundland and Labrador is in the throes of the "most intense storm" on the planet, according to a meteorologist with the weather office in Gander.

Wild, whipping winds gusting upwards of 130 km/h are causing huge waves, delays, cancellations and closures across the province.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for most of the Avalon, with storm surge warnings affecting the northeast and east coasts of the peninsula.

Nine-metre-high waves are pounding the northeast coast, said Tabea Fiechter, a meteorologist with the weather office in Gander.

"[There is] definitely potential for damage in those areas," she said.

Out in the Grand Banks, she said those waves are reaching 11 metres.

The Northern Peninsula and west coast of the island are under winter storm warnings.

Wind warnings have been issued for Makkovik and Rigolet, while the rest of the Labrador coast braces under winter storm warnings.

Many flights at the St. John's International Airport, the Gander Airport and the Deer Lake airport are cancelled or delayed.

Newfoundland Power is reporting numerous outages across the province due to severe weather conditions.

Red symbols indicate outages affecting 1,000 or more customers. Orange indicates 200-1,000 customers affected. (Newfoundland Power)

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its crossings for the day, and Labrador Marine says the Apollo ferry will likely stay tied up today as well.

All schools in Gander and Corner Brook have also been closed for the morning.

