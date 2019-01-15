Wintry weather hangs on, winds peak 170 km/h in Wreckhouse

High winds were howling across Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday night, and those winds, paired with snow, are persisting for parts of the province.

Environment Canada has weather warnings in effect for much of the province Thursday, with hazardous winter warnings due to winds and snow squalls.

"In Port aux Basques, we did reach sustained 100 kilometres an hour in the southeasterlies and again in Wreckhouse we reached about 170," said Todd Anstett, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office.

Port aux Basques at the moment my truck is almost 20 thousand pounds jus rockin away <a href="https://t.co/dGcGijqZzk">pic.twitter.com/dGcGijqZzk</a> —@0hVolvo

"Those winds are gonna be pretty persistent for today, tonight and ease off a little bit into tomorrow, and then by tomorrow night it should start to get a little bit calmer," he said.

Marine Atlantic and Labrador Marine have both cancelled their Thursday daytime crossings due to the weather conditions.

A number of schools of the west coast of Newfoundland and a couple in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are also closed either for the morning, with updates to come, or for the full day due to the weather.

"The west coast, they are getting into some flurries," said Anstett.

Apparently it's 157 KPH winds now in Port aux Basques n I don't doubt it fir a minute <a href="https://t.co/J2UBcaVG9A">pic.twitter.com/J2UBcaVG9A</a> —@0hVolvo

"It looks like we'll have some snow squalls developing all the way up the west coast and we're expecting a lot of blowing snow, and about 10 to 15 centimetres in those snow squalls for most of the west coast today," he said.

And the snow will continue into the weekend, Anstett said.

"It's mostly just gonna be a quick shot of flurries across the island for Saturday into Saturday night," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show. "I wouldn't expect any more than five centimetres at this time."

