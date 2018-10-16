Wind, rain and snow in provincial forecast as ferry crossings cancelled

Ferry crossings in Newfoundland and Labrador are cancelled, with high winds, rain and even snow expected throughout the province Tuesday.

All Marine Atlantic sailings have been cancelled until at least 11:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, the ferry service announced Monday.

The North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossings are tentatively scheduled for 11:45 p.m local time on Tuesday night, but Marine Atlantic warned further delays were possible depending on the weather conditions.

Today's MV Apollo departures have also been cancelled, Labrador Marine said, due to storm warnings in effect.

Those warning are expected to continue overnight.

An update on Wednesday's departures will be provided at about 4 p.m., Labrador Marine said. The ferry is currently in St. Barbe, on the Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

High winds and storm surges

Wind warnings for Newfoundland have been extended to include the entire island, with winds gusting up to 100 km/h in several areas, and reaching up to 120 km/h early Tuesday in the Wreckhouse area.

All of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador are under weather warnings and special weather statements on Tuesday. (Environment Canada)

Storm surges, with a risk of coastal flooding, are also expected in several areas including Gros Morne, the Corner Brook area, and Bay St. George.

It will also be a rainy day for many in Newfoundland, but for Burgeo-Ramea in particular, where up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected.

Environment Canada warned heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and drivers should watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Between Red Bay and L'Anse-au-Clair, along the Labrador Strait, 45 to 55 mm of rain is expected before Tuesday evening, and snow is expected inland and over high terrain.

Snowfall in Labrador

For some parts of Labrador, Tuesday's weather will bring snow instead of rain.

Between Cartwright and Black Tickle, in the Churchill Valley, Churchill Falls, and Upper Lake Melville areas, and on parts of Labrador's north coast — the Rigolet, Postville, and Makkovik areas — 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by Wednesday morning, with the highest amounts inland and over higher terrain, especially over the Trans-Labrador Highway, Environment Canada said in special weather statements for the areas.

In the Norman Bay to Lodge Bay area of southern Labrador, 15 cm or more of snow is expected along the inland sections of the Trans-Labrador Highway Tuesday, tapering off by Wednesday morning.

A polar bear near Hopedale rolls around in the snow on a sunny day. Hopedale is one of several parts of Labrador expecting snowfall on Tuesday. (Submitted by Jenna Flowers)

Even more snow is expected for Eagle River, where a winter storm warning is in effect Tuesday and hazardous conditions are in the forecast.

Significant snowfall — 25 to 35 cm before snow tapers off Tuesday night — and strong winds will mean reduced visibility on the Trans-Labrador Highway between Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Port Hope Simpson, as well as on the Route 516 leading into Cartwright Junction, Environment Canada said.

Residents in those areas should prepare for travel conditions that could change quickly, and snow accumulation could make travel difficult.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador