Wind energy developer says Port au Port proposal is just the start
Wind power project will require turbines in 3 sites in western Newfoundland
A developer who wants to build wind turbines in western Newfoundland says he will need all three of his proposed sites in order to make the project feasible — one of which is a sensitive wildlife area.
The proposal is eyeing areas in Bay St. George South, as well as the Lewis Hills and Blow Me Down Mountains, an area which is a former Crown land reserve and the location of a proposed UNESCO site.
For the time being, World Energy GH2 has submitted a plan to the Department of Environment and Climate Change to build 164 two-hundred metre turbines on the Port au Port Peninsula in the first phase of the project.
But company director John Risley said the success of the project, which would use wind energy to power a proposed hydrogen and ammonia plant in Stephenville, depends on having wind turbines in all three areas.
"We will definitely want to develop the other two sites. The economies of scale will require that. And the feasibility work that we've done has been focused on the entire project, not just the first phase," said Risley.
First things first
Risley said the original idea had been to submit all three proposed sites together for approval through the environmental assessment process.
But Risley said the province asked the company to take things one step at a time.
"The province asked us to do this in phases," said Risley.
The World Energy GH2 proposal is expected to create hundreds of jobs during the construction phase as well as long-term employment, for which Risley said training will be provided free of charge to nearby residents.
"We have told local people that all local applicants that apply for these jobs will qualify for an education program at our expense. We will pay for people to be trained for these jobs," said Risley.
CBC asked the Department of Environment and Climate Change why World Energy GH2 was asked to submit its project in phases, but the department declined to answer, saying that: "As the environmental assessment process is currently ongoing for this project, it would be inappropriate for the Minister to comment on specifics about the project at this time."
The deadline for public comment about the plan for turbines on the Port au Port Peninsula is July 27, with a decision expected from Minister Bernard Davis by Aug. 5.
Lewis Hills proposal
The phased approach means that the focus right now is on receiving input from people on the Port au Port Peninsula.
But the International Appalachian Trail Association (IATNL) is watching closely to see how things unfold, as it has concerns about wind turbines being located in the Lewis Hills, where an effort is underway to establish a UNESCO Global Geopark.
Paul Wylezol, a director of IATNL, said having the wind energy project considered in phases means organizations like his have an opportunity to collect their thoughts and plan their approach.
"That's fine. It buys us more time," said Wylezol.
Not the place for it
Wylezol said he's supportive of wind energy, but he thinks turbines don't belong in the Lewis Hills.
"In terms of our interest in the Lewis Hills and Blow Me Down Mountains, we feel there are better places," said Wylezol.
On the provincial government Land Use Atlas website, the two areas in question are identified as being an area of conservation interest, and the Blow Me Down Mountains are listed as a sensitive wildlife area for which no cottage applications will be accepted.
"You can't even apply to build a cottage up there, but they're planning on putting up 100 wind turbines," said Wylezol.
Wylezol said it's important for people to remember that the two mountain areas share a common geology with the Tablelands, which offered proof for the theory of plate tectonics back in the 1960s and 1970s and led Gros Morne National Park to be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Wylezol said the Lewis Hills and Blow Me Down Mountains also have a fragile and unique landscape and are also deserving of protection. The highest point on the island of Newfoundland, Cabox, is located in the Lewis Hills.
"I mean, you wouldn't wear your best dress or your best suit to paint the shed, and so we don't feel that we should be developing that particular site," said Wylezol.
Mitigation
World Energy GH2 has said it will use existing woods roads and trails to access turbine sites as much as possible, instead of building more roads, and it has hired an engineering firm to study the potential for impact on local bird populations and determine if mitigation efforts will be required.
"We're doing everything that the department is asking us to do," said Risley.
"If we're going to transition away from fossil fuels, we've got to have projects like this."
In a statement, the Department of Environment and Climate Change said: "The environmental assessment process is comprehensive and rigorous. Environmental assessment helps ensure the wise management of the province's natural resources and protects the environment and quality of life for residents.
"Once a project is registered, there is review, input, and recommendations by 24 federal and provincial government departments and agencies, and all documents and submissions, including public feedback and comments, are considered before a decision is made."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?