High winds, heavy snow expected to wallop parts of Newfoundland

Mother Nature is showing off her prowess, with almost all parts of Newfoundland under some kind of weather warning.

For the Avalon Peninsula, strong winds are expected, with gusts between 110 to 120 km/h on Thursday, according to Environment Canada. The northern part of the Avalon peninsula will see drizzle turn to snow overnight.

Strong winds are also expected to hit Corner Brook and surrounding areas, but will diminish Thursday morning. In sections along the south coast of the island, gusts are expected to reach 140 km/h.

Parts of central Newfoundland are under a winter storm warning. Drizzle is expected to give way to snow by Thursday morning, at it will be heavy at times with blowing snow, according to Environment Canada.

The snow could persist until Friday and some areas could see up to 35 centimetres.