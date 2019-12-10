Heavy rain, warm temperatures prompt flood warnings in western Newfoundland

Wind warnings are in effect for much of Newfoundland and part of southern Labrador, causing ferry delays and cancellations, while a significant amount of rain and melting snow is expected to make a mess through Tuesday.

Environment Canada is warning of up to 90 millimetres of rain for Burgeo and Port aux Basques, with higher amounts for inland areas, as well as winds gusting as high as 100 km/h.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its morning crossing, and expects the Tuesday night crossing to be affected by bad weather, as well.

Labrador Marine has also cancelled its Tuesday crossings of the Qajaq W.

In Bay St. George and up through to Gros Morne, rainfall amounts are expected to get as high as 60 millimetres.

A look at the rain and wind warnings in effect for Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday. (Environment Canada website)

That rain, along with warmer temperatures, is going to cause a significant amount of snow melt, with flooding possible in some areas.

"It's quite significant, especially in some of those areas where there's already quite a bit of snow in the mountains," said Alex Kleminsky, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office.

"With those warm temperatures and the wind and the rain, it's gonna result in some runoff, so that's something to keep in mind."

For snow and winter enthusiasts, the rain won't be a welcome change in the weather, Kleminsky said.

"It's a bit unfortunate for the snow pack, but it is still early in December so we do have a chance to recover for a good winter."

High winds are expected to gust up to 100 km/h along the south coast across the island to the Avalon Peninsula.

St. John's and Paradise have cancelled garbage and recycling collection for Tuesday due to high winds. In St. John's, collection has been pushed a day to Wednesday, while in Paradise, collection has been pushed to Monday.

"The heaviest rain and the strongest winds are gonna be today. It's gonna still be pretty strong winds tonight, but not wind warning criteria," said Kleminsky.

As the weather system makes its way north, the winds along costal Labrador could gust as high as 110 km/h starting Wednesday morning.

Seasonably colder temperatures will return for the rest of the province by Wednesday, as well, Kleminsky said, as a cold front sweeps across the island from west to east.

That sharp cold front will bring some ice pellets and freezing rain, transitioning over to snow, through to Thursday morning.

"By the time the morning commute comes, most of the precipitation should be moved off to the east and temperatures should be dropping as well and then skies should be clearing, but I would imagine it will still be pretty messy."

