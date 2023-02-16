Wind-project protesters fighting blockade injunction make 1st appearance in Supreme Court

A group of residents opposed to a wind energy project proposed for the Port au Port Peninsula began blocking access to a test site in Mainland nearly a month ago. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Eight residents of the Port au Port Peninsula made their first appearance in Supreme Court in Corner Brook on Thursday after being served with a court injunction over the weekend against their blockade of a work site in Mainland.

Since last months, the residents have been part of group blocking a road to a test site for a proposed wind-power project for the area, on Newfoundland's west coast.

In an affidavit, World Energy GH2 CEO Sean Leet said the delay caused by the inability to access sites has halted construction at during a crucial time for data collection.

The protesters say work in the hillside near the town is affecting their drinking water. The local service district is trying to have the area deemed "protected" and off-limits to development.

World Energy GH2 is aiming to build massive wind farms and produce green hydrogen in the Stephenville-Port au Port area beginning in 2025.

Corner Brook lawyer Adam Crocker is representing six of the eight people named in a court injunction relating to the protest in Mainland. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The company says it went to court in the "spirit of last resort" to bring a halt to what it says are illegal blockades.

The company was represented in court Thursday by lawyer Doug Skinner. Adam Crocker, representing six of the residents, asked for an adjournment until next month, as he had only been retained on Wednesday. The remaining two respondents are representing themselves.

The matter is due back in court March 3. The court injunction against the blockade remains in effect.

St. John's-based lawyer Doug Skinner is representing World Energy GH2, the proponents of the wind power project. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador