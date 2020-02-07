Former Liberal MPs talk progress and partisanship with MUN students

Former Liberal MPs Jane Philpott, right, and Jody Wilson-Raybould made time for a Q&A session with several classes of MUN students prior to a speaking engagement Thursday night. Most of the discussions revolved around how to retain what works and improve on what doesn't in all levels of politics. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Former federal justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould says she hopes the Liberal government's minority status means better governance.

Independent MP Wilson-Raybould and former MP Jane Philpott visited Memorial University and took questions from students Thursday afternoon, ahead of a speaking engagement at the university. Electoral reform and reconciliation were among the topics discussed.

"I'm hopeful under a minority government situation that there can be more collaborative decision-making," Wilson-Raybould said in an endorsement of "working across party lines" on policy issues.

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott were expelled from the Liberal caucus by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last April for publicly criticizing Trudeau's and the Liberal government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair, with Wilson-Raybould saying the Prime Minister's Office attempted to influence her prosecution of criminal charges against the Montreal-based company.

Both women ran as Independent MPs in last year's federal election. Wilson-Raybould was re-elected, while Philpott was defeated. Ahead of Thursday's Navigating Party Discipline panel at MUN, the women took questions from students for over an hour and discussed policy and progress in Canadian politics.

The SNC-Lavalin affair was not the focus of the talk with students, with Philpott and Wilson-Raybould speaking mostly on ways to improve democracy in Canada.

Gender studies student Hailey Cook says she has followed Wilson-Raybould's career closely. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation, spoke at length about policies that disproportionately affect Indigenous peoples, such as mandatory minimum sentences.

Gender studies student Hailey Cook told CBC she has closely followed Wilson-Raybould's career.

"The questions of Indigeneity and Indigenous affairs, I was really glad that we got some of those in," Cook said.

Political science student Raiyan Habib also took in the event. Originally from Bangladesh, Habib was impressed by a member of Parliament making themselves directly available to citizens.

Habib asked both speakers about who or what inspired them to take part in the political process.

Philpott said it was mostly the desire to effect positive change and improve the lives of all Canadians, particularly the marginalized, but she did name some figures who'd inspired her.

"I was inspired by people like Lester B. Pearson, who I think was our best prime minister we've ever had in the country," Philpott said. "But also inspired by amazing people like Monique Bégin, Canada's first woman health minister."

Raiyan Habib, a political sciences student at Memorial University, was interested in learning what inspired Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to get into politics. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

After the talk, Habib said the talk was enlightening for students.

"To know their stories and their challenges in the House of Commons and what inspired them to be in this position, really inspires us," Habib said.

"And it also helped us to learn and know more about politics."

The main speaking event at Memorial University, arranged by the Samara Centre for Democracy, focused on how expectations of party discipline affect the ability of MPs to serve their constituents and be independently minded.

