William Kenny charged with defrauding headstone company customers

The man who ran a failed headstone company has been charged with defrauding two of his customers.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary laid the charges against William Kenny, 41, earlier this month.

The case is due at provincial court in St. John's this morning for a first appearance.

The charges come in the wake of a CBC News investigation last year into W.D. Kenny Granite Company.

Customers accused Kenny of taking their money, but not providing promised services in return.

Kenny has now been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000. The alleged victims are two of his company's clients — Roy Cahill, and Fanny and Perry Langmead.

Last year, both Cahill and the Langmeads won small-claims judgments against W.D. Kenny.

Meanwhile, Kenny is also facing charges of making harassing phone calls to Cahill in September.

That same month, W.D. Kenny Granite Company was placed into receivership. A trustee changed the locks and took possession of its building on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl.

In November, a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge granted an order forcing the company into bankruptcy.

