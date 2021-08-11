Couple stranded in U.S. hotel for 18 months by COVID pandemic finally headed home to N.L.

Linda (left) and Mark Wilkoff (right) pose with the general manager of the Mark Center Hilton in Alexandria, Va. where the couple spent 18 months while the Canada-U.S. border was closed. (Linda Wilkoff)

When Mark and Linda Wilkoff first packed up their luggage to leave their two-room suite at the Hilton hotel in Alexandria, Va., they never imagined it would be more than 18 months before they'd finally check out.

But now that the Canadian border is open to fully vaccinated Americans, the Wilkoffs have finally begun their nearly 3,000-kilometre trek back to St. Lunaire-Griquet on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

"It was an emotional goodbye," Mark Wilkoff said from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., during the first of many pit stops the couple plans on taking on the journey back home.

The couple went to Virginia last February to visit family and friends. But bidding adieu to the Hilton staff, Wilkoff said, was the hardest part of leaving.

"They're kind of our bubble family … so, yeah, it was difficult to leave," he said.

"But we're anxious to get across the border and get home and sleep in our own house."

The Wilkoffs were given a royal send off after 18 months at the Mark Center Hilton in Alexandria, Va. It reads 'Bon Voyage! Your HAMC [Hilton Alexandria Mark Center] family looks forward to your return.' (Linda Wilkoff)

'First Step' of the journey

The Wilkoffs have owned a home in St. Lunaire-Griquet since 2003, and it's where they spend most of the year. It's also headquarters for First Step, the charity they founded in 2017, which raises money to help families on the Northern Peninsula cover medical travel costs.

While First Step has still managed to pull in "significant" funding from United Way and the International Grenfell Association, Mark said, when it comes to fundraising, there's simply no substitute for face-to-face contact.

"I mean, I can call you on the phone and ask you for $1,000, but it's a lot easier to get that $1,000 if I show up and you're in your office, at your house, at your door and ask you directly," he said.

"We rely also on a significant amount of giving from the local area in which we live. And it's really hard to raise funds when you're not personally there," he said.

Border closures kept the Wilkoffs from their home in St. Lunaire-Griquet for 18 months during the pandemic. (Linda Wilkoff)

To date, First Step has raised nearly $120,000 to cover more than 250 medical trips for 140 individuals, according to Wilkoff.

Long road back to St. Lunaire-Griquet

After 18 months of takeout, room service and microwave and toaster meals, Mark Wilkoff said he looks forward to enjoying some homemade barbecue, Mexican food and many more of his wife's "wonderful" dishes.

But most of all, he's excited about being back in his home of nearly 20 years, and seeing familiar faces for the first time in a year-and-a-half.

"We have a lot of great friends in the area, and I've spent a lot of time there," he said.

"So we're really looking forward to that."

