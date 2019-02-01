Men charged with illegal hunting after anonymous tip on slain bull moose

Two Newfoundland men have been charged with hunting out of season after a young bull moose was shot and killed in January.

A statement from the provincial Fisheries and Land Resources department says Fish and Wildlife officers from the Clarenville detachment apprehended two men from Port Rexton and Hickman's Harbour on Jan. 10, after receiving an anonymous tip about the bull moose.

The big game hunting season in the area closed Dec. 31.

According to the statement, officers seized four quarters of moose meat, two firearms, an ATV and a sleigh. The men are charged with hunting during closed season, possession of a firearm without a licence, and illegal possession of big game, under the Wildlife Act.

