Wild winds whipping across Newfoundland causing power outages, ferry interruptions

People across Newfoundland are holding on to their hats — and their vehicle doors — as winds nearing 100 km/h whip across the island Sunday morning.

As of 9:15 a.m., Newfoundland Power reported outages affecting more than 1,000 people each in the areas of Stephenville and the Port au Port Peninsula, and in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The orange symbol indicates outages for 200 to 1,000 customers and the red symbol indicates outages affecting more than 1,000 people. (Newfoundland Power)

People were also in the dark around Corner Brook and Deer Lake.

Newfoundland Power tweeted a picture of a tree that had fallen onto power lines, saying it was the likely cause of the outage in that area.

Our patrols have found at least one of the causes of the outage affecting customers near Corner Brook. We're in the process of getting this tree safely removed and restoring power to as many customers as possible. Thanks for your continued patience as we work through this. <a href="https://t.co/XdOUex3Z7V">pic.twitter.com/XdOUex3Z7V</a> —@NFPower

Winds in Stephenville were gusting at speeds up to 111 km/h.

The provincial Department of Transportation and Works advised tractor-trailers to stay off the Trans-Canada Highway highway near Wreckhouse as winds gusted around 90 km/h.

Current conditions in Channel-Port Aux Basques <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/mk7tR8E45G">pic.twitter.com/mk7tR8E45G</a> —@NateTWN

Motorists were also advised to steer clear of Route 490 at Stephenville Crossing as extreme winds sent waves crashing up onto the road.

So ... just HOW windy is it?<br><br>Stephenville 82-107 km/h<br>Daniel's Hr 70-92 km/h<br>Channel-PAB 71-98 km/h<br>Wreckhouse 64-86 km/h<br>St. John's 54-81 km/h<br>Grand Bank 57-76 km/h<br><br>Careful on the drive!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@CBCNL

Snowstorm in Labrador

Meanwhile, parts of Labrador are in the middle of a snowstorm. Blowing snow has been causing reduced visibility — zero in some areas — prompting the transportation department to close the Cartwright Access Road and the road from Cartwright Junction to Kilometre 590. Equipment has been operating in the area.

Motorists were also advised to stay off the Trans-Labrador Highway between Churchill Falls and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Marine Atlantic also reported that ferry crossings between Port aux Basques and North Sydney, N.S., were delayed until later Sunday night. Some intra-provincial ferries are tied up, due to gale force winds.

It's a blustery Sunday at the Goose Bay Airport. (Courtesy John Nui)

With files from Sarah Smellie and Lisa Gushue

