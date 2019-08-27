Wild game groups from across North America gather in St. John's

Hunters, outfitters, conservationists and government wildlife departments from across the United States and Canada are gathering in St. John's this week to talk about the relevance of harvesting wild game in modern society.

The first meeting of the Wild Harvest Initiative program is being held over three days at Memorial University's Signal Hill campus by Conservation Visions, a company started by wildlife biologist and Newfoundlander Shane Mahoney.

"It is a program that launched a few years ago which is an attempt to quantify the food value of the recreational harvest of wild animals and fish in Canada and the United States in all jurisdictions," Mahoney said on Tuesday, the first day of the conference.

"There are many, many people in the world, billions in fact, still who rely on the harvest of nature, directly for sustenance."

Mahoney said most of the wild game harvesting happening in Canada is done on a recreational basis, but people tend to forget that it results in the harvest of billions of pounds of quality food which people then consume with family and friends.

Ann Forstchen is attending the conference representing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Essentially, the Wild Harvest Initiative program hopes to break that into categories, such as its economic value, and to assess what it would take to replace wild harvested food with industrial agricultural practices in terms of the impact of loss on wildlife habitat, carbon footprints, climate change influences, the use of pesticides and additional factors.

"The meeting here is the first gathering of what we call the Alliance, which sits at about 35 members," Mahoney said.

"All of whom have a deep interest in demonstrating that wildlife, even in modern Canada and the United States, has enormous food value."

Among those included are Bass Pro Shops, Sitka Clothing, and various state-level fish and game departments from states including Florida, Nevada, Texas, Arizona and Alaska.

Important initiative

Ann Forstchen is in town representing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Forstchen said the FWC was the first state agency to support the Wild Harvest Initiative program.

"We were excited to get involved in this work to be able to better communicate the value of wild harvest to Floridians," she said.

The first meeting of the Wild Harvest Initiative program is being held over three days at Memorial University's Signal Hill campus. (iStockPhoto)

Florida can be held comparable to Newfoundland and Labrador in terms of it recreational and commercial fishery.

Forstchen said there's a long history of harvesting large, marine species to shellfish, but there's also a small but dedicated hunting community.

Her plan is carry the message from this week's meetings back with her to Florida, and help to spread the word through smaller organizations and at an upcoming national conference in St. Paul, Minnesota in September.

Adding value to safe food

Science is an important factor for all attendees at this year's meeting.

Scott Ellis, executive director of the Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia, told CBC News that by advertising proper hunting and fishing practices, it adds value to the animal and will prevent endangering the populations.

Scott Ellis, executive director of the Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia, said its important to know where food comes from, and harvesting wild will actual help humans respect their environment's more. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"There's value created for those species, and when there's a value on them they typically appreciate," he said.

"I think if we put a value on wildlife we really respect their environment, we respect their ocean and we do a better job overall at making sure those populations are doing well."

Ellis said that in an age of wanting to know, or being able to know, exactly where your food is coming from, the initiative should draw the attention of both urban and rural communities and their residents.

While those living in urban areas may not be able to harvest their own food regularly, Ellis said he hears the quality of food concern all of the time.

"I think for those reasons, where our food comes from is important for everybody," he said.

