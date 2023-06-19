Police and social workers were warned of N.B. man years before alleged abduction, family says

Family members of a 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert last month say they repeatedly warned authorities that Wilbur Crockwell, 72, was luring her over a period of about four years.

The girl cannot be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban. Her family, by extension, also cannot be named.

Her mother said she told police everything as soon as her daughter was reported missing on June 2.

"I knew Will was involved from the beginning," she said. "I told them, 'He's the one you need to be looking for.'"

Crockwell, through his lawyer, declined to comment on each of the allegations set forth in this story. He made bail on June 22 and has returned to New Brunswick.

Relationship turns bad

Crockwell and the mother were in a relationship and lived together in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2019-20.

The mother said police came to her door on the first night they moved into a small town on the Avalon Peninsula, after Crockwell and her daughter went out to get supplies. She said an officer told her someone had called after seeing them acting inappropriately in public.

"They both denied that it happened … and then the officers left and left it at that," she said. "I can feel what I want to feel, right? But to prove it was actually happening was different."

The woman says she told social workers with Newfoundland and Labrador's child protection system about her suspicions on multiple occasions. She said it came to a head when they threatened to take the girl into their custody if Crockwell didn't move out.

Her version was backed up by evidence presented at Crockwell's bail hearing. Crown prosecutor Mike Murray read in a statement from a social worker connected to the case, who said they had a "safety plan" in place for a short period of time, during which Crockwell was out of the house.

During that time, the girl went to live with her father in New Brunswick. His side of the family told CBC News they had deep concerns about how she continued to speak and meet with Crockwell, despite the interventions of the child protection system.

One aunt said she called the RCMP in New Brunswick at least three times, after finding Crockwell with the girl when she said she was at a friend's house. She said the RCMP referred the matter to social services in New Brunswick after the last time she called.

The RCMP in New Brunswick declined comment, saying they can't speak about investigations that don't result in charges.

The girl's father died in December. She moved in with her aunt next door while the family figured out next steps. The aunt said Crockwell was paying for the girl's phone and sending her money in the days she was under her roof.

An agreement was made that the girl would move back to Newfoundland with her mother, who was no longer with Crockwell. She said he continued to contact her daughter, despite being in a different province and despite her insisting he stop.

Crown's case against Crockwell

Crockwell was arrested June 8, after an Amber Alert was issued. According to the Crown prosecutor, the girl was found with two adults, 63-year-old Erin Bast and 69-year-old Cyril Boone, at their cabin on Bay d'Espoir Highway.

Bast and Boone were released from custody, but Crown prosecutor Mike Murray opposed Crockwell's release and a bail hearing was ordered. All evidence from bail hearings is normally covered by a publication ban; however, neither the prosecution nor defence requested a ban.

Murray began by reading in Crockwell's criminal record, which spans the 1960s to 1996. The most serious offences include assault, forcible confinement and escaping custody. He also read out a list of several aliases used during Crockwell's life.

Lawyer Bob Buckingham speaks with his client, Wilbur Crockwell, during a court appearance on June 16. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

He then read in detailed reports from police and social workers about how they worked the case and came to the conclusion it was Crockwell she was going to meet.

The court heard the girl left on the morning of June 2 with a hockey bag in tow, heading for the Avalon Mall. She was reported missing later that day.

The girl's younger sister told police she believed the girl was going to meet Crockwell, who was often described as her stepfather. The court heard the younger sister told police she believed they had "an inappropriate relationship" and that Crockwell gave the girl money for drugs.

Crockwell spoke with police soon afterward and told them he had text messages showing the girl didn't want to stay in Newfoundland any longer, but denied knowing where she was.

Footage obtained from CCTV cameras at the Avalon Mall showed the girl getting into a car with two men and one woman.

On June 7, police were tipped off by an acquaintance of Crockwell's in New Brunswick who had given him $1,000 to get the ferry to Newfoundland. He arrived in Port aux Basques the following morning.

Murray said police listened in on a phone call between Bast and Crockwell soon after the Amber Alert went out on June 8.

"We're kidnappers, Will," she reportedly told Crockwell, while demanding he get the girl that night, and get her out of their cabin. Murray said Crockwell tried to assure her it was OK, referring to the text messages about her desire to leave the province.

The RCMP followed Crockwell across the island and arrested him in Badger after he was "driving fast and erratically," according to statements read in court.

Judge Lois Skanes said she found the Crown's case to be compelling but "not unassailable," according to reporting by the St. John's Telegram.

Skanes granted bail and allowed Crockwell to return to New Brunswick but ordered him to abide by strict conditions. He must go to the nearest police station every day to check in, and he can have no contact with the girl or her family. He also has to close their shared bank account and is banned from paying for her cellphone.

The girl's mother says she hopes the court will eventually put an end to the situation.

"Everybody [in the family] has been trying to protect her, but nobody has been listening," the mother said. "You need to step up to the plate and do something. Find some resources, find something to stop this."

